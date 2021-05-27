Armenia ARF Calls for Pashinyan’s Immediate Removal

Armenia’s authorities are directly responsible for the events unfolding on the borders of the Republic of Armenia. Their approach of not defending the homeland has emboldened the enemy, which has grown more arrogant and reckless. Nikol Pashinyan is still in 2020. On November 18, he promised that Armenian captives would be returned to Armenia as soon as possible. After this pledge, more Armenian citizens were held captive by Azerbaijan. Today the enemy captured six soldiers, and on May 25, a serviceman of the Armenia’s Armed Forces was killed by an enemy bullet. Instead of fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities, the Armenian authorities are busy assigning blame for the situation and looking for culprits outside of Armenia.

The events that have taken place in recent days, once and for all, prove that there is no government in the Republic of Armenia. Every day the very existence of the state is being threatened.

The solution for restoring national dignity, ensuring the security of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the defense of the homeland, is to transfer the governance of the country to the national forces through elections. However, before the formation of a new government, it is urgent to stop the enemy.

Hence,

1. We demand the immediate de facto removal of Nikol Pashinyan and the appointment of a new interim head of the Armenian government. The inaction by members of the government and law enforcement in this matter makes them an accomplice, and each of them bears individual responsibility for the failures of the country’s security diplomatic efforts;

2. We call on the international community and Armenia’s allies to condemn Azerbaijan’s war crimes, to take action to curb the latter.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Supreme Council of Armenia

May 27, 2021