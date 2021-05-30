Funeral Notice: Haig Boghosian

HAIG BOGHOSIAN
Born on September 2, 1943, Beirut, Lebanon
Haig Boghosian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Thursday, June 3, 5 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Since a young age, Haig Boghossian was trained as a jeweler in Beirut and brought his talent as a Jeweler to the US when he immigrated in 1972.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Juliette Boghosian
Son, Jiro Boghosian
Daughter, Rita and Armen Postajian
Grandchildren, Celine Boghosian, Natalie Boghosian, Lilly Boghosian, Taline Postajian, Jacqueline Postajian, and Alex Postajian
Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis Boghosian and family (Miami)
And the entire relatives and friends
A memorial reception will follow the funeral at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
