Funeral Notice: Krikor Z. Astourian

KRIKOR Z. ASTOURIAN

Born on Sept. 1, 1940

Krikor Z. Astourian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and relative, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his

Daughter, Dina and Raffi Guedikian and children, Alec and Carla

In law, Albert Guedikian

And the entire Astourian, Guedikian, Alemian & Chalhoub families, relatives and friends.