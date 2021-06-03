Funeral Notice: Krikor Z. Astourian

KRIKOR Z. ASTOURIAN
Born on Sept. 1, 1940
Krikor Z. Astourian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and relative, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his
Daughter, Dina and Raffi Guedikian and children, Alec and Carla
In law, Albert Guedikian
And the entire Astourian, Guedikian, Alemian & Chalhoub families, relatives and friends.
