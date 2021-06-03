Pechanga Resort Casino Announces Reopening of Hotel, Spa, and Cove

TEMECULA, Calif.—Pechanga Resort Casino announces today it will reopen the doors to its hotel starting Thursday, May 20 to the general public. Also opening May 20 are The Cove and Spa Pechanga. Access to these amenities will be available to Pechanga hotel, RV Resort, Temecula Creek Inn and Tribal guests, as well as Red card and above Pechanga Club members. Reservations are currently available for guests wishing to book overnight stays and spa treatments. Attractive stay and play packages can be found soon for booking through Pechanga.com.

Guests can also enjoy the newly renovated and all upgraded rooms in Pechanga’s Casino Tower. In the few months prior to the reopening date, construction and renovation crews worked diligently to complete the upgrades in all 532 rooms of the casino/resort’s original hotel building. Fifteen additional hotel rooms were added as a part of the renovation by taking the place of Pechanga’s former spa and gym on the third floor. This brings Pechanga’s total number of hotel rooms and suites to 1,100, the most of any Southern California casino property. Each king and queen deluxe room, corner studio and one-bedroom suite feature entirely brand new furnishings, flooring, quartz counters, bathroom configurations, televisions, thermostats, telephones, coffee makers, side-by-side refrigerator/mini bars, and more amenities to make every detail a guest would need during a stay stand out.

“We are really excited to open our hotel to the general public in anticipation of California’s further reopening June 15,” said Andrew Masiel, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “We’re very encouraged by the environment in the past several weeks and are seeing guests visiting with more confidence and zest for the many amenities that makeup the Pechanga experience. ”

Pechanga Resort Casino’s hotel, spa and Cove reopening sends a clear message to visitors coming to the Temecula Valley,” said Kimberly Adams, President of Visit Temecula Valley. “Pechanga and its leadership remained the forerunners of implementing and executing safety protocols throughout the pandemic. Visitors can now feel sure they will receive the same and even better hospitality in our region during their next visit. We also expect to see great positive ripple effects on local tourism and small businesses throughout the valley because of Pechanga’s further reopening.”

Pechanga’s Casino Tower rooms have also been outfitted with numerous USB, USB-C ports, and electrical outlets to handle the numerous devices guests often bring. Those staying in deluxe rooms will find 55-inch flat screen televisions. Guests staying in suites will find both 55-inch and 65-inch televisions. Each television is wired for screen casting and each room provides secure, high speed wireless internet connection.

Guests eager to receive some relaxation can also now book spa treatments and hair and nail services at Spa Pechanga. Open currently Thursday through Sunday, the spa offers facials, massage and other therapeutic treatments aimed at reducing stress and calming one’s mind and body. Appointments are available to hotel, RV Resort, Temecula Creek Inn, Tribal, and certain Pechanga Club guests.

One of the most highly anticipated reopenings at Pechanga Resort Casino is The Cove. As the weather warmed up in Southern California, social media comments and questions asking about a reopening date for The Cove reopening became steady. Featuring four pools, three spas, two twisty waterslides and 27 cabanas, The Cove provides a 4.5-acre space for guests to relax, lounge, cool off and enjoy the sunshine. The Cove will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and be limited to guests staying at Pechanga Resort Casino, the Pechanga RV Resort, Temecula Creek Inn, Tribal guests and Red and above Pechanga Club members. Cabanas may be booked by these guests by calling (951) 770 – 8501.

Pechanga officials continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols where appropriate and limiting occupancy levels to allow for proper distancing. Pechanga Resort Casino’s hotel, spa and The Cove openings are all done under specific health and cleanliness protocols in accordance with the latest medical guidance, as well as the California Hotels & Lodging Association’s (CHLA) Clean + Safe Certified standards.

For more information or to book a stay or spa experience at Pechanga Resort Casino, visit Pechanga.com.

