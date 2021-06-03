LOT Polish Airlines Resumes Flights from L.A. to Armenia, Offers Free Rebooking

LOT Polish Airlines’ Dreamliner aircraft took off from Los Angeles on June 1, for the first time since the beginning of the global pandemics crisis. LOT resumes its connections to Warsaw, Poland, but thanks to a well-planned network, offers good transit times and convenient connections to Yerevan as well. What’s more, all passengers who book their tickets before the end of July, receive the option to change their reservations as many times as needed, free of charge.

LOT offers flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan (EVN), via Warsaw. The transit time in Poland’s capital takes slightly over two hours, which is enough for you to meet all safety measurements, and conveniently transfer for your flight to Armenia. It works perfectly in Warsaw, because the airport is not as large as many other European hubs, and all transfers are limited to only one terminal. Regardless a chosen travel class LOT now offers a complimentary access to their international, digital press database, so all passengers can download favorite newspaper titles, and read on board, or while resting at the airport.

Recently LOT has announced that they are extending their Flexibility Rebooking Options policy. It was created last year to guarantee peace of mind for travelers during dynamically changing COVID-19 times. However, now the airline decided to extend its policy until July 31st 2021, which means that all bookings made before that date are allowed to be changed free of charge, regardless purchased cabin class or tariff. If passengers decide not to fly on originally chosen dates, they can simply exchange their reservations as many times as needed, for any other flight within next 12 months. Please visit lot.com to check their rates or to read more about LOT’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, travelling classes, safety details, flexibility, and more.