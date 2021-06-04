Funeral Notice: Loussapair Garabetian

LOUSSAPAIR GARABETIAN
Born January 6, 1929, Kherkhan
Loussapair Garabetian, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after a short illness.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Sarkis and Aida Jinguerian
Daughter, Marie Hagopian
Son, Dr. Sarkis and Cima Garabetian
Son, Setrak Garabedian and children, Alik and Aren (Montreal, Canada)
Granddaughter, Nathalie Jinguerain and children, Alec, Sarina and Anthony
Grandson, Serge and Leda Jinguerian and children, Vaughn and Vike
Granddaughter, Christine and Khajak Aroyan and children, Andre and Sophie
Granddaughter, Tamar Hagopian and children, Nikko and Mickey
Granddaughter, Lisa and Harmik Mardirossian and children, Christopher
Grandson, Sevag and Nairy Garabetian and children, Raffi and Lara
Grandson, Saro and Nareeneh Garabetian and children, Shant and Talar
Sister, Marie Isaac
Brother, Hagop and Vicky Seropian
And the entire Garabedian, Sarkissian, Seropian, Isaac, Parmaksezian, Hatsakordzian, Mazbanian, Kizirian, Partamian, Bolsajian, Parseghian, Tashjian, Barsamian, Mangassarian, Gunduzian and Darouni families, relatives and friends.
