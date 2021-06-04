Funeral Notice: Loussapair Garabetian

LOUSSAPAIR GARABETIAN

Born January 6, 1929, Kherkhan

Loussapair Garabetian, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Sarkis and Aida Jinguerian

Daughter, Marie Hagopian

Son, Dr. Sarkis and Cima Garabetian

Son, Setrak Garabedian and children, Alik and Aren (Montreal, Canada)

Granddaughter, Nathalie Jinguerain and children, Alec, Sarina and Anthony

Grandson, Serge and Leda Jinguerian and children, Vaughn and Vike

Granddaughter, Christine and Khajak Aroyan and children, Andre and Sophie

Granddaughter, Tamar Hagopian and children, Nikko and Mickey

Granddaughter, Lisa and Harmik Mardirossian and children, Christopher

Grandson, Sevag and Nairy Garabetian and children, Raffi and Lara

Grandson, Saro and Nareeneh Garabetian and children, Shant and Talar

Sister, Marie Isaac

Brother, Hagop and Vicky Seropian

And the entire Garabedian, Sarkissian, Seropian, Isaac, Parmaksezian, Hatsakordzian, Mazbanian, Kizirian, Partamian, Bolsajian, Parseghian, Tashjian, Barsamian, Mangassarian, Gunduzian and Darouni families, relatives and friends.