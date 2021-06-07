Election Campaign Officially Kicks Off in Armenia

The campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially kicked off on Monday, with various parties and blocs holding election rallies and press events to reach out to voters.

According to the Central Electoral Commission 22 political parties and four election alliances are vying for seats in the June 20 elections. The campaign officially will end on June 18.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CEC called on all political forces to carefully observe all requirements of Armenia’s Electoral Code during the campaigning period.

The CEC urged the political forces to exclude “insults, hateful words, propagating violence or hatred in public and other speeches, on social media and during political events.”

President Armen Sarkissian on Monday welcomed the official launch of the election campaign, pointing out the snap elections are taking place at time of crisis for Armenia.

“I call on all parties and alliances that are participating in the elections to exercise maximal restraint, respect the voter and those in opposition, demonstrate prudence and tolerance and hold the election process in an atmosphere of civilized manner,” the president said in a statement.

Sarkisian called on all forces to “not deepen the crisis with their activity, behavior and speech, do not cross moral boundaries, do not use dishonest propaganda technologies and remain committed to our national values and collective goal.”

The president also urged voters to actively take part in the elections with the deep understanding that they will be voting for “our country’s future, its development and for the welfare of the next generations.”