Calls for Submissions for Armenian Pavilion’s ‘Hybridity’ Exhibit at 2021 Venice Biennale

YEREVAN—Following an open call announced by the Armenia’s Culture Ministry and a deliberation by a 12-member jury, the proposal “Hybridity” was selected to represent Armenia at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy. The project is presented collaboratively between the architecture and design firm INVIVIA, founded in 1999 and based in Boston and Storaket architectural studio, founded in 2007 and based in Yerevan, Armenia.

In today’s world of multifaceted cultures and relentless movements, we need to better understand how people develop a sense of identity and learn to coexist in varying places. Armenians have a singular heritage that has compelled them to connect diverse diasporic communities across the world through digital and virtual processes. The Armenian Pavilion will allow the international community to step into the Armenian experience, for a time.

“Hybridity” is an experimental installation on the grounds of Ca’ Zenobio degli Armeni, as well as a digital platform, that encourages visitors to explore the fundamentals of human interaction through a physical and virtual expression of the living process among a hybridity of identities. As a representation of the Armenian experience of exile and survival, dissemination and coming together, “Hybridity” tries to translate this human capacity to interact with each other and influence cultures both as individuals and as a community, in familiar as well as in unusual spaces.

Curated by Allen Sayegh (Vosguerichian), “Hybridity” will connect more than 80 countries of the Armenian Diaspora through a global virtual machine that digitally expands the architectural structures in Venice. Using Augmented Reality, Armenians from around the world will be invited to share visual stories, videos and images of spaces they inhabit. Visitors of the exhibition will be able to experience the collective contributions interwoven into the physical environment in and around the grounds of Ca’ Zenobio degli Armeni.

The Armenian Pavilion, designed by Allen Sayegh, Stefano Andreani, Humbi Song, and Isa He, celebrates the resilience of a people, while remaining conscious of the universality of the issues at hand. At a time where humans face a number of planetary crises, “Hybridity” highlights the human capacity to interact with each other in the realms of the local and the global, the national and the diaspora, the digital and the physical.

Armenians around the world are invited to submit works to be integrated to the Armenian Pavilion. The curatorial team of the Armenian Pavilion is collecting photos, videos, or art from Armenians from all over the world to exhibit at the Armenian Pavilion from August 28 to November 21, as part of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Submissions are accepted from now until June 20.

As the Biennale asks, “How will we live together?”, Armenia has a long history of tackling this question, maintaining connections together through time and distance. Throughout the diaspora, millions of Armenians have spread out all over the world, adapting to new socio-cultural contexts while keeping strong relationships to their Armenian identity. Though living all over the world, Armenians share a rich culture that has resulted in a unique community strengthened through intangible quantities, such as the smell of cooking, humming a tune, or a sense of humor.

Armenians all over the world are encouraged to submit photos/video/art/poetry of any object or spaces in your home that convey the intangible qualities of being Armenian, wherever you may be living right now. These objects may not be overtly Armenian, but instead, uniquely significant to you. Ask yourself: 1) What intangible (hidden) qualities does this object have? What emotion does it stir up? 2) Why is this object significant in the formation of my identity?

Armenians Architects are additionally encouraged to submit 3D models of domestic objects or spaces they are familiar with, or of the architectural elements and objects within these Armenian homes.

All Armenians around the world (architect or not) are invited to submit works, which will be integrated to the Armenian Pavilion. Submissions can be in any, or several of these types. Maximum 4mb size for each file type. Online submissions only.

Photo, Video,

Art (2d, 3D, mixed-media),

Text (poetry, etc),

3D digital models (architects and 3D artists are strongly encouraged to submit 3D models of their object/space)

Please also include:

Description Text (300 characters max, in any language) of how the space or object conjures up the intangible qualities of being Armenian.

Credit: Your Name(s)

Location: “I am Armenian living in _____________.” Fill in the blank with the city you are currently living in.

The deadline to submit is June 20.

“Hybridity” will be presented at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale Di Venezia, located at Palazzo Ca’ Zenobio Sestiere Dorsoduro, 2596, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy, from August 28 to November 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.