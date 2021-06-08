Funeral Notice: Lisa Gaboudian

LISA GABOUDIAN

Born on March 14, 1951, Aleppo, Syria

Lisa Gaboudian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Mardig Gaboudian

Son, Vaughn and Caroon Gaboudian

Son, Hrag and Lysa Gaboudian and children, Garss, Vyke and Arto

Sister, Arpi and Ashot Andonian and daughter, Aleen

Brother, Raffi and Maral Sarkissian and son, Armen

Sisters-in-law, Nvair Gaboudian and Lucine Melikian

Niece, Ani and Fadi Kerio

Niece, Arda and Nerses Tashdjian and children

Niece, Lori and Johnny Geuvjehizian and children

Maro and Shant Gourdikian and son

Seta and Apo Chorbajian and children

Aram and Laura Gaboudian and son

Hovig and Ninelia Gaboudian and children

Vahe and Lilly Gaboudian and children

Cousins, Vilma Petrossian and children

Christopher Massaro and children

Gary and Nellie Scoble and children

Al and Carmen Fuchs and children

In-laws, Viken and Nora Aposhian and son

Razmik and Arpi Gharakhanian and son

And the entire Gaboudian, Andonian, Sarkissian, Stepanian and Melikian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Prelacy Board of Regents Lisa Gaboudian Armenian Educational Fund in loving memory of Lisa Gaboudian for preparing Armenian educators.