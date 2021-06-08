Funeral Notice: Lisa Gaboudian

LISA GABOUDIAN
Born on March 14, 1951, Aleppo, Syria
Lisa Gaboudian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Mardig Gaboudian
Son, Vaughn and Caroon Gaboudian
Son, Hrag and Lysa Gaboudian and children, Garss, Vyke and Arto
Sister, Arpi and Ashot Andonian and daughter, Aleen
Brother, Raffi and Maral Sarkissian and son, Armen
Sisters-in-law, Nvair Gaboudian and Lucine Melikian
Niece, Ani and Fadi Kerio
Niece, Arda and Nerses Tashdjian and children
Niece, Lori and Johnny Geuvjehizian and children
Maro and Shant Gourdikian and son
Seta and Apo Chorbajian and children
Aram and Laura Gaboudian and son
Hovig and Ninelia Gaboudian and children
Vahe and Lilly Gaboudian and children
Cousins, Vilma Petrossian and children
Christopher Massaro and children
Gary and Nellie Scoble and children
Al and Carmen Fuchs and children
In-laws, Viken and Nora Aposhian and son
Razmik and Arpi Gharakhanian and son
And the entire Gaboudian, Andonian, Sarkissian, Stepanian and Melikian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Prelacy Board of Regents Lisa Gaboudian Armenian Educational Fund in loving memory of Lisa Gaboudian for preparing Armenian educators.
