Death Notice: Jean Karakachian

JEAN KARAKACHIAN

Born on January 16, 1930, Beirut, Lebanon

Jean Karakachian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, relative, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 2, from heart failure.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Son, Hratch and Marika Karakachian, and daughter, Zia

Daughter, Aline and Matthew Pfingsten and children, Francesca and Dominick

Nephew, Eddy and Mary Karakachian, children and grandchildren (Watertown, MA)

And the entire Karakachian, Issakhanian, Pfingsten, and Marachlian families

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316, or to the Armenian Relief Society, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91202.