Funeral Notice: Jean Karakachian

JEAN KARAKACHIAN
Born on January 16, 1930, Beirut, Lebanon
Jean Karakachian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, relative, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 2, from heart failure.
Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Son, Hratch and Marika Karakachian, and daughter, Zia
Daughter, Aline and Matthew Pfingsten and children, Francesca and Dominick
Nephew, Eddy and Mary Karakachian, children and grandchildren (Watertown, MA)
And the entire Karakachian, Issakhanian, Pfingsten, and Marachlian families
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316, or to the Armenian Relief Society, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91202.
