Azerbaijani Forces Fire at Armenian Positions

Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions at Armenia’s border in the Gegharkunik Province on Thursday.
According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, despite numerous warnings, Azerbaijani forces continued to carry out construction and fortification efforts within the positions they have taken after they breached Armenia’s border on May 12.
Armenian forces attempted to halt the Azerbaijani efforts, in response to which Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions, the defense ministry said.
Armenian border guards returned fire. No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.
