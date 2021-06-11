Mesrobian School Seniors Celebrate College Acceptances

Armenian Mesrobian School announced that its graduating high school seniors are once again celebrating acceptance to some of the finest colleges and universities and programs in the nation. The Mesrobian Class of 2021 persevered despite countless hardships, from the COVID-19 Pandemic to witnessing the new war facing the Armenian nation and Artsakh — all while applying to universities, taking exams, and culminating their high school careers.

Mesrobian Seniors were accepted to universities across California and out of state as well, to both public and private universities including:

Private or out-of-state universities such as Arizona State University, Chapman, Loyola Marymount, Occidental College, Pepperdine, Stanford University, University of Southern California, and Whittier College.

University of California Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, Los Angeles, Merced, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz.

California State University Bakersfield, Channel Islands, East Bay, Fullerton, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Northridge, Pomona (Cal Poly), San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly), and San Marcos.

Mesrobian Seniors also earned prestigious scholarship awards and acceptances to honors programs from schools based on their demonstrated academic excellence, high school academic program, grades, recommendations, and other academic criteria.

They were offered awards such as the UC Regents Scholarship, Occidental College — President’s Scholarship, Chapman University — Dean’s Scholarship, University of Southern California — National Merit Scholarship, and Whittier College — John Greenleaf Whittier Scholarship. In addition, they were admitted into honors programs in various campuses of the University of California and California State University systems.

In addition to the scholarships offered by universities, Mesrobian School and its benefactors annually amass thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for graduating Mesrobian Seniors. A number of students also received state/federal scholarships and grants that help fully/partially cover their tuition.

Something that makes the community fostered between these graduating students so unique to an Armenian school as storied as Mesrobian is that six parents of the graduating seniors are also Mesrobian graduates themselves, and seven have attended Mesrobian school as “lifers.”

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is the nation’s first Armenian Elementary School. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus.

Mesrobian School’s college counseling program is a very focused and tailored program. Mesrobian Seniors work closely with a dedicated team of academic advisors and their parents throughout the college application process. Preparing for college early is emphasized at Mesrobian School, beginning as early as middle school and progressing through each year of high school.

In addition, Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.