Finance Minister Replaced Prosecutor General Fired

With the same decree Ter-Petrosyan appointed member of the Constitutional Court Henrikh Khachatrian Prosecutor General–while Deputy President of the Central Bank Armen Darbinian was named Finance Minister.

