Finance Minister Replaced Prosecutor General Fired

YEREVAN (Noyan Tapan)–Levon Ter-Petrosyan issued a decree Monday relieving Finance Minister Levon Barkhoudarian and Prosecutor General Artavazd Gevorkian of their duties.

With the same decree Ter-Petrosyan appointed member of the Constitutional Court Henrikh Khachatrian Prosecutor General–while Deputy President of the Central Bank Armen Darbinian was named Finance Minister.

Levon Barkhoudarian was appointed advisor to Ter-Petrosyan.

