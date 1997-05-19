Finance Minister Replaced Prosecutor General Fired

YEREVAN (Noyan Tapan)–Levon Ter-Petrosyan issued a decree Monday relieving Finance Minister Levon Barkhoudarian and Prosecutor General Artavazd Gevorkian of their duties.
With the same decree Ter-Petrosyan appointed member of the Constitutional Court Henrikh Khachatrian Prosecutor General–while Deputy President of the Central Bank Armen Darbinian was named Finance Minister.
Levon Barkhoudarian was appointed advisor to Ter-Petrosyan.
