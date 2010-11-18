Assyrian Genocide Monument to be Erected in Yerevan

YEREVAN (News.am)—A monument to the victims of the 1915 Assyrian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire will be erected in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, News.am reported Wednesday.

The memorial is being commissioned by the Assyrian Khatata Federation, a non-governmental organization representing the Assyrian community of Armenia.

According to its president, Irina Gasparyan, the monument will be placed at the center of Yerevan on a 16 square meter plot and will be financed by Assyrians living in both Armenia and around the world.

Construction of the monument is set to begin in 2011 and it is expected to be unveiled on August 7, the international day of commemoration for the Assyrian Genocide.