Assyrian Genocide Monument to be Erected in Yerevan

YEREVAN (News.am)—A monument to the victims of the 1915 Assyrian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire will be erected in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, News.am reported Wednesday.
The memorial is being commissioned by the Assyrian Khatata Federation, a non-governmental organization representing the Assyrian community of Armenia.
According to its president, Irina Gasparyan, the monument will be placed at the center of Yerevan on a 16 square meter plot and will be financed by Assyrians living in both Armenia and around the world.
Construction of the monument is set to begin in 2011 and it is expected to be unveiled on August 7, the international day of commemoration for the Assyrian Genocide.
It is high time that we remember all other Christian ethnic minorities who where subject of Genocide by Turkish criminal government starting from 1915!. Turkish is trying to make the world believe that only a small part of Armenian people were deported for “security reasons” and because of” collaboration “with Russia.. Ignoring the very simple fact the annihilation of other non Armenian Christian folks! Armenian genocide museum should include information/material about the systematic annihilation of other Christina folks by the late Turkish ottoman government…!
Good point Ed. Quite a few Armenians don’t know about the genocide against Greeks and Assryians.
Armenians, Greeks and Assryians need to unite. Also, when it is pointed out that all the Christians had genocide against them, it shows it wasn’t because some Armenians joined the Russians and that’s why there was genocide against Armenians, but rather because all the Christians had genocide against them–anti-Christain.
First I have to thank the Armenian government for the act.
You will not believe it that I found evidence that the Turkish government had wired lots of cash for American universities to get rid of all the documents mentioning Armenian, Assyrian & Greek genocide.
When I was gathering information to write a paper about the genocide of 1915 which the Ottoman empire killed about 1,500,000 Armenian, 750,000 Assyrians, 350,000 Greeks, I couldn’t find one single book in American universities about these genocides. Let’s not forget it’s the 21st century!
so what i did was that i bought some books from European libraries and donated them to some libraries in Chicago but i don’t know if they would make them available for people who are interested in knowing about these killings.
Pingback: L’ALTRO GENOCIDIO | ilblogdibarbara
Pingback: The Recognition Of The Genocides As The Beginning Of Justice Against The Crimes Against Humanity.
Pingback: Silvana De Mari Community