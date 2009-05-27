Asbarez Newspaper began publication in August 1908 in Fresno as a weekly. After several successful decades the offices and publishing headquarters moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970’s.

Asbarez mainly serves the more than 500,000-strong Armenian-American community in the Western US. It is a bilingual daily newspaper, which is published five times a week from 16 to 28 pages Tuesday through Friday and 40 to 48 pages on Saturday.

When Asbarez published its first issue, it did so with a commitment to become a trusted source in providing important news and information to the community, a commitment it has maintained and reaffirmed throughout the years.

The Armenian-American community was still in its infancy when the first ever issue of Asbarez rolled off the presses. In 1908, the eyes of the community were on the fragile condition of the homeland. Today, almost a century later, with the ever-changing developments in the independent Republic of Armenia, the more mature and sophisticated community still looks to the homeland. Throughout the years, Asbarez has covered the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide, the triumph of the first Independent Republic, the growing pains of a community, the catastrophic earthquake, the fall of the Soviet Union, the Nagorno-Karabakh liberation struggle, which gave way to the independent Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and the ever-changing reality of the people of Javakhk in southern Georgia. For almost a century, Asbarez, not only has been providing news and information, but mobilizing communities to work with the ANCA and counter Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide. It has been shaping opinions and is the arena many turn to for commentary, criticism and thought.

Asbarez began publishing its English section on on May 1, 1970. Today, that section, which became a daily publication in January 1993, is the voice of the community and a source of information within the halls of Congress, in libraries around the country and newsrooms of major media outlets.

In keeping with changing times, Asbarez brought its tradition of accurate reporting and coverage of Armenian issues to the web by going online in 1994 and launching its web component in 1997. Over the years, asbarez.com has become one of the more widely visited Armenian websites.

With its broadcast partner Horizon Television and its vast network of media outlets throughout the world, Asbarez is the first with information and the most trusted source for news about the evolving Armenian realities. Welcome to asbarez.com.