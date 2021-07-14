Recent Graduates Seeking Jobs in Washington Should Submit Applications for Free Housing and Job Placement Support by July 30th

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) will resume its in-person Washington-based fellowship this September, following a year of remote support for recent graduates pursuing careers in policy, politics, and media in the nation’s capital.

Applications for the Fall, 2021, session are due by July 30th and are available at anca.org/gateway/application. The fellowship session begins on September 13th.

“Our ANCA staff and CGP Advisory Committee are excited to welcome our Fall, 2021 fellows and provide the best nexus of our traditional in-person experience and new remote capabilities to help kickstart careers in Washington, DC,” said ANCA Program Director Alex Manoukian. “Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program functioned fully on a remote capacity over the past year – offering online career-building workshops, and networking opportunities – successfully helping young professionals achieve their career goals in the nation’s capital.”

Launched in 2003 with a founding grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, the ANCA CGP has helped over 200 Armenian American professionals from across the U.S. explore career prospects in Washington DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Manoukian and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions. Students are offered up to three months of free housing at The Aramian House depending on space availability and along with assistance to ensure they meet their university program obligations.

Additional information about the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program is available at anca.org/gateway or by calling (202) 775-1918.

The ANCA CGP is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, have played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided by longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts.

The purchase of The Aramian House was made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Martha, and the late Margo – have long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs as well as of charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.