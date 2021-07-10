The ANCA-WR welcomed nine interns to the 2021 Summer Internship Program.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region welcomed nine interns to the 2021 Summer Internship Program. Students hailing from eight leading universities and colleges will participate in an 11-week program set in a hybrid mode. Throughout the 2020 and raging COVID-19 pandemic, the ANCA-WR successfully switched to a fully-virtual program hosting a record number of 30 interns.



“This summer, we are looking forward to collaborating – both in the office and virtually – with our interns,” said Verginie Touloumian, Community Outreach Director. “Our internship is designed to provide students with an understanding of what it’s like to be on the frontlines of the Armenian Cause, while giving them an opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge through daily lectures and professional development workshops,” she continued.



Interns have already spent their first week going through a comprehensive onboarding process concluding with a picnic to socialize and network with each other. They will work under the supervision of ANCA-WR staff on a variety of projects focused on government affairs, genocide prevention, combatting rising Armenophobia, community outreach, and educational programs. Community members can keep up with the highlights of the 2021 summer program by reading the weekly ANCA-WR intern blogs.



Summer 2021 Internship Class:

Alex Aftandilian – Keuka College – Communications

Melanie Kasparian – University of California San Diego (UCSD) – Sociology and a minor in Political Science

Sarineh Khachikian – University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) – Philosophy and a minor in Global Studies

Arpine Kilinyan – University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) – Political Science and Communications and a minor in Armenian Studies

Vahe Krikorian – Pasadena City College (PCC) – Political Science

Sirarpi Muradian – University of Southern California (USC) – Political Economy and a minor in Folklore and Popular Culture

Areen Tazian – Canada College – Political Science

Victoria Topalian – Glendale Community College (GCC) – Public Affairs

Lily Yeremyan – California State University of Northridge (CSUN) – Business Management and a minor in Armenian

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in- depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels. Summer session of the program will begin in June of 2021; interested students can find more information on our website.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.