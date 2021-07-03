His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has spoken about the consequences of Artsakh War, especially the return of Armenian captives, with Pope Francis.

Aram I was in the Vatican this week to take part in a summit of region leaders from Lebanon.

The catholicos told the pope that Azerbaijan’s illegal approach to prisoners of war goes counter to the provisions of international law. He also expressed his warm gratitude to the pope for addressing the issue of captives and asked him to raise the issue again at a convenient time to contribute to the return of the captives as soon as possible.

Aram I also discussed the issue with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

According to the Catholicosate of Clicia, Aram I briefed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Vatican Garen Nazarian on his meetings.