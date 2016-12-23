Հոգեհանգիստ՝ Ընկեր Արա Տէմիրճեանի

Ընկեր Արա Տէմիրճեանի մահուան քառասունքին առիթով հոգեհանգստեան պաշտօն պիտի կատարուի Կիրակի, Դեկտեմբեր 25ին, Կլենտէյլի Ս. Աստուածածին եկեղեցւոյ մէջ:
Հոգեհանգիստի արարողութենէն ետք հոգեսուրճ պիտի մատուցուի Կլենտէյլի «Գրիգոր եւ Մարիամ Գարամանուկեան» երիտասարդական կեդրոնին մէջ:
