Կլետիս Պերեճիքլեան՝ Նոր Հարաւային Կալեսի Վարչապետի Թեկնածու

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Աւստրալիոյ Նոր Հարաւային Կալես նահանգի գլխաւոր գանձապետ Կլետիս Պերեճիքլեան իր թեկնածութիւնը առաջադրած է երկրին ամենամեծը հանդիսացող այս նահանգի վարչապետի պաշտօնին:
