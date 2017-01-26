Ճան Հեֆըրն՝ Արտաքին Գործոց Նախարարի Օգնականի Պաշտօնակատար

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- 2011-2014 թուականներուն Հայաստանի մօտ Միացեալ Նահանգներու դեսպան Ճան Հեֆըրն նշանակուած է արտաքին գործոց նախարարութեան Եւրոպայի եւ Եւրասիոյ հարցերով օգնականի պաշտօնակատար։
Արտաքին գործոց նախարարութեան կայքին համաձայն՝ Հեֆըրն պիտի փոխարինէ Վիքթորիա Նիւլընտը։
