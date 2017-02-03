Ամերիկացիներու Կարծիքով՝ Հայաստան Աւելի՛ Սերտ Դաշնակից Է, Քան Թուրքիան

ՀՐԱՉ ՄԵԼՔՈՒՄԵԱՆ
ՈՒԱՇԻՆԿԹԸՆ, «Ազատութիւն».- Ամերիկայի Միացեալ Նահանգներու տարածքին կատարուած հարցախոյզի մը պատասխաններուն համաձայն՝ 144 երկիրներու շարքին Հայաստան կը գրաւէ 64րդ դիրքը, իբրեւ Միացեալ Նահանգներու դաշնակից երկիր: Հանրապետական կուսակցութեան անդամ պատասխանողները աւելի շատ Հայաստանը սերտ դաշնակից կը համարեն Ամերիկային, քան՝ դեմոկրատները:
Պատասխանող հանրապետականներուն տուած գնահատականներով, Հայաստան 51րդ տեղը կը գրաւէ, իսկ ըստ դեմոկրատներու՝ 90րդը:
Նախկին Խորհրդային Միութեան երկիրներու շարքին, Հայաստանէն առաջ կը դասուին Լիթուան, Էսթոնիան, Վրաստանն ու Ուքրանիան:
Ընդհանուր առմամբ, հարցումներուն պատասխանողները Հայաստանին աւելի՛ բարձր տեղ տուած են, քան՝ տարածաշրջանին մէջ աւանդաբար Միացեալ Նահանգներու սերտ դաշնակիցը համարուող եւ ՆԱԹՕի անդամ Թուրքիային: Ըստ հրապարակուած արդիւնքներուն՝ Թուրքիան 74րդն է, այսինքն՝ տասը կէտով ետ Հայաստանէն: Ատրպէյճան կը գրաւէ 120րդ տեղը, Ռուսիան՝ 138րդը, իսկ ցանկի վերջին տեղը կը գրաւէ Հիւսիսային Քորէան:
Հարցախոյզը կատարուած է 2017ի Յունուար 28էն Փետրուար 1ի ընթացքին: YouGov-ի կողմէ կատարուած սոյն հարցախոյզին պատասխանած են եօթը հազարէ աւելի ամերիկացիներ: Համեմատութեան համար բերուած են նաեւ նախորդ՝ 2014 թուականի հարցումներու արդիւնքները, որոնց համաձայն՝ երեք տարի առաջ Հայաստանը Միացեալ Նահանգներու դաշնակից համարողներուն թիւը աւելի քիչ էր. արդարեւ, այս տարուան 64րդ տեղին փոխարէն, 2014ին Հայաստան գրաւած էր 83րդ տեղը:
Հարցախոյզի արդիւնքներու աղիւսակները հրապարակուած են «Նիւ Եորք Թայմզ»ի Ուրբաթ օրուան թիւին մէջ:
|IN 2017
|EVERYONE
|DEMOCRATS
|REPUBLICANS
|Canada
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|Britain
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|Australia
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|France
|4th
|3rd
|9th
|Ireland
|5th
|9th
|6th
|Italy
|6th
|5th
|4th
|Germany
|7th
|8th
|12th
|New Zealand
|8th
|10th
|8th
|Sweden
|9th
|6th
|10th
|Norway
|10th
|11th
|13th
|Switzerland
|11th
|7th
|7th
|Netherlands
|12th
|12th
|14th
|Denmark
|13th
|16th
|11th
|Finland
|14th
|18th
|16th
|Spain
|15th
|14th
|15th
|Israel
|16th
|28th
|5th
|Iceland
|17th
|15th
|19th
|Austria
|18th
|19th
|17th
|Belgium
|19th
|24th
|18th
|Greece
|20th
|13th
|21st
|Japan
|21st
|17th
|20th
|Poland
|22nd
|21st
|23rd
|Greenland
|23rd
|23rd
|22nd
|Brazil
|24th
|22nd
|24th
|Portugal
|25th
|20th
|38th
|Luxembourg
|26th
|29th
|28th
|South Korea
|27th
|43rd
|26th
|Hungary
|28th
|42nd
|25th
|Costa Rica
|29th
|30th
|37th
|India
|30th
|33rd
|41st
|Dominican Republic
|31st
|37th
|27th
|Panama
|32nd
|26th
|32nd
|Chile
|33rd
|25th
|44th
|Haiti
|34th
|27th
|36th
|South Africa
|35th
|34th
|33rd
|Taiwan
|36th
|41st
|31st
|Czech Republic
|37th
|36th
|29th
|Thailand
|38th
|45th
|35th
|Peru
|39th
|35th
|46th
|Argentina
|40th
|31st
|40th
|Philippines
|41st
|48th
|30th
|Mexico
|42nd
|32nd
|48th
|Romania
|43rd
|46th
|54th
|Madagascar
|44th
|52nd
|42nd
|Ecuador
|45th
|38th
|34th
|Paraguay
|46th
|44th
|57th
|Morocco
|47th
|51st
|56th
|Lithuania
|48th
|54th
|43rd
|Slovenia
|49th
|72nd
|39th
|Uruguay
|50th
|69th
|55th
|Malaysia
|51st
|50th
|50th
|Indonesia
|52nd
|59th
|49th
|Estonia
|53rd
|61st
|63rd
|Georgia
|54th
|62nd
|45th
|Croatia
|55th
|58th
|69th
|Nepal
|56th
|47th
|62nd
|Jordan
|57th
|56th
|47th
|Guatemala
|58th
|40th
|68th
|Honduras
|59th
|63rd
|58th
|Papua New Guinea
|60th
|76th
|52nd
|Ukraine
|61st
|60th
|60th
|Bulgaria
|62nd
|39th
|61st
|Egypt
|63rd
|70th
|64th
|Armenia
|64th
|90th
|51st
|Bangladesh
|65th
|73rd
|59th
|Ethiopia
|66th
|55th
|94th
|Kenya
|67th
|57th
|83rd
|Latvia
|68th
|79th
|66th
|Guyana
|69th
|114th
|72nd
|Tanzania
|70th
|66th
|97th
|Guinea
|71st
|82nd
|82nd
|Bolivia
|72nd
|49th
|85th
|Moldova
|73rd
|106th
|70th
|Turkey
|74th
|64th
|67th
|Cameroon
|75th
|67th
|79th
|Macedonia
|76th
|86th
|71st
|Montenegro
|77th
|80th
|92nd
|El Salvador
|78th
|83rd
|77th
|Albania
|79th
|87th
|95th
|Namibia
|80th
|88th
|86th
|Mali
|81st
|85th
|76th
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|82nd
|65th
|90th
|Vietnam
|83rd
|84th
|93rd
|Mongolia
|84th
|53rd
|102nd
|Kuwait
|85th
|81st
|81st
|Slovakia
|86th
|99th
|73rd
|Laos
|87th
|71st
|99th
|Gabon
|88th
|111th
|53rd
|Zambia
|89th
|77th
|74th
|Botswana
|90th
|68th
|100th
|Zimbabwe
|91st
|75th
|117th
|Ivory Coast
|92nd
|95th
|91st
|Niger
|93rd
|98th
|65th
|Belarus
|94th
|107th
|89th
|Uganda
|95th
|93rd
|98th
|Mauritania
|96th
|92nd
|84th
|The Democratic Republic of the Congo
|97th
|122nd
|80th
|Kosovo
|98th
|101st
|87th
|Ghana
|99th
|105th
|96th
|Bahrain
|100th
|74th
|101st
|Mozambique
|101st
|120th
|78th
|Angola
|102nd
|91st
|112th
|Burkina Faso
|103rd
|123rd
|75th
|Nicaragua
|104th
|78th
|105th
|Bhutan
|105th
|94th
|114th
|Oman
|106th
|124th
|126th
|Nigeria
|107th
|89th
|106th
|Colombia
|108th
|121st
|110th
|United Arab Emirates
|109th
|100th
|119th
|Congo
|110th
|97th
|123rd
|Cambodia
|111th
|113th
|120th
|Sierra Leone
|112th
|108th
|113th
|Serbia
|113th
|102nd
|116th
|Chad
|114th
|104th
|111th
|Kyrgyzstan
|115th
|109th
|103rd
|Suriname
|116th
|117th
|118th
|Myanmar
|117th
|115th
|107th
|Rwanda
|118th
|96th
|104th
|Algeria
|119th
|110th
|88th
|Azerbaijan
|120th
|118th
|109th
|Central African Republic
|121st
|103rd
|124th
|Tunisia
|122nd
|125th
|125th
|Turkmenistan
|123rd
|116th
|121st
|Venezuela
|124th
|127th
|115th
|Kazakhstan
|125th
|128th
|108th
|Saudi Arabia
|126th
|130th
|122nd
|Liberia
|127th
|119th
|128th
|Cuba
|128th
|112th
|131st
|China
|129th
|129th
|127th
|Tajikistan
|130th
|126th
|130th
|South Sudan
|131st
|131st
|133rd
|Lebanon
|132nd
|135th
|132nd
|Sudan
|133rd
|133rd
|136th
|Yemen
|134th
|136th
|134th
|Palestinian Territories
|135th
|132nd
|137th
|Pakistan
|136th
|134th
|135th
|Somalia
|137th
|137th
|138th
|Russia
|138th
|143rd
|129th
|Libya
|139th
|140th
|141st
|Afghanistan
|140th
|139th
|139th
|Iraq
|141st
|138th
|140th
|Syria
|142nd
|141st
|142nd
|Iran
|143rd
|142nd
|143rd
|North Korea
|144th
|144th
|144th
