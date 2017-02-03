Ամերիկացիներու Կարծիքով՝ Հայաստան Աւելի՛ Սերտ Դաշնակից Է, Քան Թուրքիան

ՈՒԱՇԻՆԿԹԸՆ, «Ազատութիւն».- Ամերիկայի Միացեալ Նահանգներու տարածքին կատարուած հարցախոյզի մը պատասխաններուն համաձայն՝ 144 երկիրներու շարքին Հայաստան կը գրաւէ 64րդ դիրքը, իբրեւ Միացեալ Նահանգներու դաշնակից երկիր: Հանրապետական կուսակցութեան անդամ պատասխանողները աւելի շատ Հայաստանը սերտ դաշնակից կը համարեն Ամերիկային, քան՝ դեմոկրատները:

Պատասխանող հանրապետականներուն տուած գնահատականներով, Հայաստան 51րդ տեղը կը գրաւէ, իսկ ըստ դեմոկրատներու՝ 90րդը:

Նախկին Խորհրդային Միութեան երկիրներու շարքին, Հայաստանէն առաջ կը դասուին Լիթուան, Էսթոնիան, Վրաստանն ու Ուքրանիան:

Ընդհանուր առմամբ, հարցումներուն պատասխանողները Հայաստանին աւելի՛ բարձր տեղ տուած են, քան՝ տարածաշրջանին մէջ աւանդաբար Միացեալ Նահանգներու սերտ դաշնակիցը համարուող եւ ՆԱԹՕի անդամ Թուրքիային: Ըստ հրապարակուած արդիւնքներուն՝ Թուրքիան 74րդն է, այսինքն՝ տասը կէտով ետ Հայաստանէն: Ատրպէյճան կը գրաւէ 120րդ տեղը, Ռուսիան՝ 138րդը, իսկ ցանկի վերջին տեղը կը գրաւէ Հիւսիսային Քորէան:

Հարցախոյզը կատարուած է 2017ի Յունուար 28էն Փետրուար 1ի ընթացքին: YouGov-ի կողմէ կատարուած սոյն հարցախոյզին պատասխանած են եօթը հազարէ աւելի ամերիկացիներ: Համեմատութեան համար բերուած են նաեւ նախորդ՝ 2014 թուականի հարցումներու արդիւնքները, որոնց համաձայն՝ երեք տարի առաջ Հայաստանը Միացեալ Նահանգներու դաշնակից համարողներուն թիւը աւելի քիչ էր. արդարեւ, այս տարուան 64րդ տեղին փոխարէն, 2014ին Հայաստան գրաւած էր 83րդ տեղը:

Հարցախոյզի արդիւնքներու աղիւսակները հրապարակուած են «Նիւ Եորք Թայմզ»ի Ուրբաթ օրուան թիւին մէջ:

IN 2017
EVERYONE DEMOCRATS REPUBLICANS
Canada 1st 2nd 2nd
Britain 2nd 1st 3rd
Australia 3rd 4th 1st
France 4th 3rd 9th
Ireland 5th 9th 6th
Italy 6th 5th 4th
Germany 7th 8th 12th
New Zealand 8th 10th 8th
Sweden 9th 6th 10th
Norway 10th 11th 13th
Switzerland 11th 7th 7th
Netherlands 12th 12th 14th
Denmark 13th 16th 11th
Finland 14th 18th 16th
Spain 15th 14th 15th
Israel 16th 28th 5th
Iceland 17th 15th 19th
Austria 18th 19th 17th
Belgium 19th 24th 18th
Greece 20th 13th 21st
Japan 21st 17th 20th
Poland 22nd 21st 23rd
Greenland 23rd 23rd 22nd
Brazil 24th 22nd 24th
Portugal 25th 20th 38th
Luxembourg 26th 29th 28th
South Korea 27th 43rd 26th
Hungary 28th 42nd 25th
Costa Rica 29th 30th 37th
India 30th 33rd 41st
Dominican Republic 31st 37th 27th
Panama 32nd 26th 32nd
Chile 33rd 25th 44th
Haiti 34th 27th 36th
South Africa 35th 34th 33rd
Taiwan 36th 41st 31st
Czech Republic 37th 36th 29th
Thailand 38th 45th 35th
Peru 39th 35th 46th
Argentina 40th 31st 40th
Philippines 41st 48th 30th
Mexico 42nd 32nd 48th
Romania 43rd 46th 54th
Madagascar 44th 52nd 42nd
Ecuador 45th 38th 34th
Paraguay 46th 44th 57th
Morocco 47th 51st 56th
Lithuania 48th 54th 43rd
Slovenia 49th 72nd 39th
Uruguay 50th 69th 55th
Malaysia 51st 50th 50th
Indonesia 52nd 59th 49th
Estonia 53rd 61st 63rd
Georgia 54th 62nd 45th
Croatia 55th 58th 69th
Nepal 56th 47th 62nd
Jordan 57th 56th 47th
Guatemala 58th 40th 68th
Honduras 59th 63rd 58th
Papua New Guinea 60th 76th 52nd
Ukraine 61st 60th 60th
Bulgaria 62nd 39th 61st
Egypt 63rd 70th 64th
Armenia 64th 90th 51st
Bangladesh 65th 73rd 59th
Ethiopia 66th 55th 94th
Kenya 67th 57th 83rd
Latvia 68th 79th 66th
Guyana 69th 114th 72nd
Tanzania 70th 66th 97th
Guinea 71st 82nd 82nd
Bolivia 72nd 49th 85th
Moldova 73rd 106th 70th
Turkey 74th 64th 67th
Cameroon 75th 67th 79th
Macedonia 76th 86th 71st
Montenegro 77th 80th 92nd
El Salvador 78th 83rd 77th
Albania 79th 87th 95th
Namibia 80th 88th 86th
Mali 81st 85th 76th
Bosnia and Herzegovina 82nd 65th 90th
Vietnam 83rd 84th 93rd
Mongolia 84th 53rd 102nd
Kuwait 85th 81st 81st
Slovakia 86th 99th 73rd
Laos 87th 71st 99th
Gabon 88th 111th 53rd
Zambia 89th 77th 74th
Botswana 90th 68th 100th
Zimbabwe 91st 75th 117th
Ivory Coast 92nd 95th 91st
Niger 93rd 98th 65th
Belarus 94th 107th 89th
Uganda 95th 93rd 98th
Mauritania 96th 92nd 84th
The Democratic Republic of the Congo 97th 122nd 80th
Kosovo 98th 101st 87th
Ghana 99th 105th 96th
Bahrain 100th 74th 101st
Mozambique 101st 120th 78th
Angola 102nd 91st 112th
Burkina Faso 103rd 123rd 75th
Nicaragua 104th 78th 105th
Bhutan 105th 94th 114th
Oman 106th 124th 126th
Nigeria 107th 89th 106th
Colombia 108th 121st 110th
United Arab Emirates 109th 100th 119th
Congo 110th 97th 123rd
Cambodia 111th 113th 120th
Sierra Leone 112th 108th 113th
Serbia 113th 102nd 116th
Chad 114th 104th 111th
Kyrgyzstan 115th 109th 103rd
Suriname 116th 117th 118th
Myanmar 117th 115th 107th
Rwanda 118th 96th 104th
Algeria 119th 110th 88th
Azerbaijan 120th 118th 109th
Central African Republic 121st 103rd 124th
Tunisia 122nd 125th 125th
Turkmenistan 123rd 116th 121st
Venezuela 124th 127th 115th
Kazakhstan 125th 128th 108th
Saudi Arabia 126th 130th 122nd
Liberia 127th 119th 128th
Cuba 128th 112th 131st
China 129th 129th 127th
Tajikistan 130th 126th 130th
South Sudan 131st 131st 133rd
Lebanon 132nd 135th 132nd
Sudan 133rd 133rd 136th
Yemen 134th 136th 134th
Palestinian Territories 135th 132nd 137th
Pakistan 136th 134th 135th
Somalia 137th 137th 138th
Russia 138th 143rd 129th
Libya 139th 140th 141st
Afghanistan 140th 139th 139th
Iraq 141st 138th 140th
Syria 142nd 141st 142nd
Iran 143rd 142nd 143rd
North Korea 144th 144th 144th
