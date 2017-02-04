Արեւմուտքը 6.4 Միլիոն Տոլարի Ներդրում Կը Կատարէ Ապրիլեան Ընտրութիւններուն Համար

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- Արեւմտեան շարք մը երկիրներ, աւելի քան 6 միլիոն տոլար տրամադրած են Հայաստանին՝ Ընտրական օրէնսգիրքի նորամուծութիւնները եւ որոշ անհրաժեշտ սարքերու ապահովումը ֆինանսաւորելու համար:
Հայաստան նոյն նպատակին համար կը յատկացնէ 400,000 եուրօ:
