Ալիեւի Կինը՝ Ատրպէյճանի Առաջին Փոխնախագահ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Ատրպէյճանի նախագահ Իլհամ Ալիեւ Փետրուար 21ին, իր կինը՝ Մեհրիպան Ալիեւան, երկրի առաջին փոխնախագահ նշանակելու մասին հրամանագիր մը ստորագրած է. այս մասին կը տեղեկացնէ նախագահի պաշտօնական կայքը:

 

 

