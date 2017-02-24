Լոյս է տեսել Խորէն Արամունիի «ԵՐԵՎԱՆ TAXI» գրքոյկը: Այն կարող էք ձեռք բերել Գլենդէյլում երեք հայկական գրախանութներից («Սարտարապատ», «Ապրիլ», «Պերճ»), կամ գրէք անձամբ հեղինակին. առաքումը լինելու է ձրի: Նաեւ կարող էք պատուիրել զանգահարելով՝ 818-632-8281:
Գինը՝ $14.50
Ե-հասցէ. ibentype@gmail.com
Հասցէ. 1305 Romulus Dr., Glendale, CA 91205
Չեքը յղել՝ Khoren Keshishyan-ին
