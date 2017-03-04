Մարտական Դիրքի Վրայ Պայթիւնի Պատճառով Երեք Զինուորներ Ծանրօրէն Վիրաւորուած Են

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Փետրուար 28ին, մարտական դիրքերու վրայ ճարտարագիտական աշխատանքներ կատարելու ընթացքին պայթուցիկ սարքի պայթումին հետեւանքով ծանօրէն վւրաւորուած են երեք զինուորներ:
Ծայրայեղ ծանր վիճակի մէջ կը գտնուի ժամկէտային զինուոր Նարեկ Գրիգորեան, իսկ միւս երկու վիրաւորներուն՝ Պերճ Գաբրիէլեանի եւ Էրիկ Սահակեանի վիճակը կը գնահատուի ծանր:
