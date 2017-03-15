Նովրուզին Դէպի Հայաստան Մեծ Ուղեւորահոսք Կը Սպասուի

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Իրանեան շարք մը օդանաւային ընկերութիւններ Նովրուզի տօնին համար նախապատրաստական յատուկ աշխատանքներ կը տանին՝ նախատեսելով ուղեւորներու մեծ հոսք դէպի Հայաստան:
Իրանեան օդանաւային ընկերութիւնները Մարտի 15էն Ապրիլ 4, Սարիէն, Մաշատէն, Թաւրիզէն եւ Թեհրանէն 67 կանոնաւոր եւ ոչ կանոնաւոր թռիչքներ պիտի կատարեն դէպի Հայաստան:
