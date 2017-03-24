Քանի Մը Տողով

Մինչեւ 2050, եւրոպացիներուն 10 տոկոսը իսլամ պիտի ըլլայ։ Հետազօտութեան մը համաձայն՝ 2010-2050 թուականներուն, աշխարհի մէջ իսլամներուն թիւը պիտի աւելնայ 73 տոկոսով, իսկ քրիստոնեաներունը՝ 35 տոկոսով, մինչ հինտուներուն թիւը՝ 34 տոկոսով։ Նաեւ կ՛ակնկալուի, որ իսլամներուն թիւը, մինչեւ դարավերջ, յառաջ անցնի քրիստոնեաներու թիւէն։
