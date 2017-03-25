Մահացած է Ակադեմիկոս Վլատիմիր Բարխուդարեանը

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- 90 տարեկանին մահացած է ականաւոր պատմաբան, Հայաստանի Հանրապետութեան ԳԱԱ նախագահութեան խորհրդական, պատմական գիտութիւններու դոկտոր, փրոֆեսէօրր, Հայաստանի ԳԱԱ ակադեմիկոս Վլատիմիր Բախշիի Բարխուդարեան:

