Նովրուզի Ընթացքին «Զուարթնոց»ի Ճամբով Հայաստան Այցելած Է 8100 Իրանցի

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Նովրուզի ընթացքին «Զուարթնոց» օդակայանի ճամբով Երեւան ժամանած է 8100 իրանցի: Նախորդ տարուան Մարտի 19էն Ապրիլ 4 ժամանակահատուածին, «Զուարթնոց»ի ճամբով Երեւան ժամանած էին 5300 իրանցի զբօսաշրջիկներ:

