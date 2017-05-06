Լոյս Տեսած Է Միքայէլեանի «Choose to Rise: The Victory Within» Հատորը

ՇԻՔԱԿՕ.- Վերջերս լոյս տեսած է Միքայէլ Նուպար Միքայէլեանի հեղինակած «Choose to Rise: The Victory Within» հատորը, որ Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան օրերուն տեղի ունեցած իրադարձութիւններու հիման վրայ գրուած պատմական վէպ մըն է։
Հատորին նիւթը կը ծաւալի Խարբերդի մէջ եւ կը սկսի 1913ին, երկու երիտասարդ եղբայրներ՝ Արմէնի եւ Վարդանի պատմութեանց ընդմէջէն։
Վէպը արդէն իսկ տրամադրելի է Amazon.com կայքէն։
The author, Mikhail Noubar Mekaelian, gives great attention to historical accuracy in this novel set during the Ottoman Empire of 1913. It is so much more than a novel. It is an experience which will captivate you from beginning to end and completely engulf you into that time period. This is an invaluable educational tool which should be considered for all public classroom use to teach of life before, during, and after the Armenianian Genocide. I have read hundreds of books; but few have captivated or taught me as much as this one. It is a great scholarly work.
This an telling story that envelopes the reader with the horrendous conditions which my grandparents experienced during the Ottoman Empire. After reading this book, how can anyone not relate to their suffering ?