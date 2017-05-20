«Ծառուկեան» Դաշինքի Անդամ 3 Պատգամաւոր Հրաժարական Կը Ներկայացնէ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Ազգային ժողովի նախագահ Արա Բաբլոյեան Ուրբաթ, 19 Մայիսին յայտնեց, որ «Ծառուկեան» դաշինքի ցանկով ընտրուած պատգամաւորներ Յարութիւն Ղարագէօզեան (կարամելի Յարութ), Արտեօմ Ծառուկեան եւ Խաչիկ Մանուկեան («Մաքս Կոնցեռն»ի տնօրէն) հրաժարականի դիմում ներկայացուցած են:
