«Օրօրա»ի Դափնեկիրը Գիւմրիի Մէջ Կը Հանդիպի Այս Տրաուան Յաւակնորդին

2016ի «Օրօրա» մրցանակի դափնեկիր Մարկրիթ Պարանկիցէ եւ 2017ի նոյն մրցանակին յաւակնորդ բժիշկ Թամ Քաթինա առաջին անգամ ըլլալով իրար հանդիպեցան Գիւմրիի Հայ կաթողիկէ եկեղեցւոյ մէջ:
Գիւմրիի մէջ Պարանկիցէ եւ Քաթինա պիտի այցելեն Մերձաւոր Արեւելքի Նպաստամատոյցի (Near East Relief) պատմական մանկատուներէն մէկը՝ «Թռչունեան Տուն» մանկատուն, ուր կ՛ապրին 3-18 տարեկան 80 երեխաներ:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.