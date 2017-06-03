Ամերիկայէն Գացած 42 Կամաւորներ Հայաստանի Դպրոցներու Մէջ Պիտի Դասաւանդեն

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Ամերիկայի Միացեալ Նահանգներէն Երեւան այցելած «Խաղաղութեան կորպուս»ի 42 նոր կամաւորներ մասնակից եղան Երեւանի ամերիկեան դեսպանատան մէջ կազմակերպուած երդման արարողութեան:
Ամերիկացի կամաւորները Հայաստանի դպրոցներու եւ համալսարաններու մէջ անգլերէն պիտի դասաւանդեն:
