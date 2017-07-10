Ատրպէյճան Ռուսիայէն Արդիական Հրետանի Եւ Հրթիռներ Կը Ստանայ

0711russianweapons

0711russianweapons

ՊԱՔՈՒ, «Էյ.Փի.Էյ.».- Երկուշաբթի, Յուլիս 10ին, Ատրպէյճանի պաշտպանութեան նախարարութիւնը հրապարակած է տեսանիւթ եւ հաղորդագրութիւն մը, ուր կը նշուի, թէ Ռուսիայէն ստացած է զինուորական սարքերու եւ զինամթերքի հերթական առաքում:

Հրապարակուած տեսանիւթէն յայտնի կը դառնայ, որ ռուսական արտադրութեամբ արդիական ծանր հրանետներ եւ հրթիռներ կան Պաքուի նաւահանգիստ հասած նորագոյն առաքումին մէջ:

One Comment;

  1. D2 said:

    Russia is at liberty to trade with anybody she likes, but not to trade in arms with a despot who disregards
    International laws, this was a territory plus others the Soviets left with others including Azerbaijan to
    Appease Azerbaijan and others In similar circumstances it’s immature move and what is Russia trying to prove?
    What is the purpose of Armenia being in Russia’s inner group? What else does Russia want /expect
    From Armenia? Yes we are with Russia, but what is the the thinking of so called Armenian government ?

    Reply

