Գերմանացիները Սկսան Հեռանալու Ինճիրլիքի Խարիսխէն

ՊԵՐԼԻՆ, «Ռոյթըրզ».- Գերմանացիները Յուլիս 10ին սկսան հեռանալու Ինճիրլիքի խարիսխէն։ Անոնք դժգոհ էին խարիսխը այցելելու հարցով Թուրքիոյ կողմէ՝ գերմանացի երեսփոխաններուն դիմաց դրուած արգելքներէն։ Ինճիրլիքի մէջ տեղակայուած գերմանական զօրքը այսուհետեւ պիտի տեղաւորուի Յորդանանի մէջ։
