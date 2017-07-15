Լեւոն Արոնեան Իր Միաւորը Կիսած է Անիշ Քիրիի Հետ

«Արցախփրէս»ը կը հաղորդէ, որ ճատրակի առաջատար Լեւոն Արոնեան հաւասար խաղ մը ունեցաւ:
Ժընեւի մէջ կը շարունակուի ՖԻՏԷի «Կրան Փրի»ն: Մրցաշարքի 7րդ խաղին, Արոնեանը կիսեց իր միաւորը Անիշ Քիրիի հետ:
Այս խաղէն ետք Արոնեան ունեցաւ 3.5 միաւոր եւ կը կիսէ 7-14րդ տեղերը: Մրցաշարքի աղիւսակի առաջատար Թէյմուր Ռաճապով վաստակած է 5 միաւոր:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.