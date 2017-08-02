«Հերոս» Գրութեամբ Շապիկ Կրողները Կը Ձերբակալուին Թուրքիոյ Մէջ

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «Մարմարա».- «Հերոս» գրութիւնը կրող շապիկներ հագած քաղաքացիները վերջին քանի մը շաբաթներուն սկսած են ձերբակալուելու Թուրքիոյ տարածքին, որովհետեւ նախագահ Ռեչեփ Թայիփ Էրտողանի դէմ մահափորձի դատավարութեան շրջագիծով կասկածելիներէն մէկը ներկայացած էր նման շապիկով մը։
