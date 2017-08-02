«Հերոս» Գրութեամբ Շապիկ Կրողները Կը Ձերբակալուին Թուրքիոյ Մէջ

A picture taken on July 13, 2017 in Mugla, shows Turkish gendarmes escorting a former army special forces officer wearing a t-shirt bearing the word "Hero" and who is accused of attempting to kill Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt. Turkish police have over the last week detained at least 15 people for wearing a T-shirt with a slogan the authorities argue is a veiled message backing the alleged mastermind of last year's failed coup. Police across the country have been detaining people wearing T-shirts with the word "Hero" in English in white capital letters against a black background, with the slogan underneath "Heroes are Immortal". / AFP PHOTO / DHA / STRINGER / Turkey OUT

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «Մարմարա».- «Հերոս» գրութիւնը կրող շապիկներ հագած քաղաքացիները վերջին քանի մը շաբաթներուն սկսած են ձերբակալուելու Թուրքիոյ տարածքին, որովհետեւ նախագահ Ռեչեփ Թայիփ Էրտողանի դէմ մահափորձի դատավարութեան շրջագիծով կասկածելիներէն մէկը ներկայացած էր նման շապիկով մը։

