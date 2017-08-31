Ճափոնի Քաղաքացիները Հայաստան Պիտի Կարենան Մտնել Առանց Վիզայի Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան4 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Հայաստանի կառավարութիւնը իր Հինգշաբթի օրուան նիստին ընթացքին պիտի քննէ եւ մեծ հաւանականութեամբ պիտի վաւերացնէ Ճափոնի քաղաքացիները 2017ի Սեպտեմբեր 6էն ետք Հայաստան մուտքի վիզայի պահանջէն ազատելու մասին օրէնքի նախագիծը: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
