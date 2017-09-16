Թուրքիա-Ատրպէյճան Ռազմափորձեր

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Ռազմ.ինֆօ».- Ատրպէյճանի պաշտպանութեան նախարարութեան կայքէն կը տեղեկանանք, թէ Սեպտեմբեր 18ին պիտի սկսին Թուրքիոյ եւ Ատրպէյճանի օդուժերու միացեալ ռազմափորձերը, որոնց պիտի մասնակցին երկու երկիրներէն մօտաւորապէս ռազմական 30 օդանաւեր եւ ուղղաթիռներ։
Զօրավարժութիւնը պիտի շարունակուի մինչեւ Սեպտեմբեր 30:
