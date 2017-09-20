Քանի Մը Տողով

Միջազգային քրէական ատեանին կողմէ մարդկութեան դէմ ոճիրներ գործելու համար դատապարտուած ուկանտացի Ճոզէֆ Քոնին ձերբակալելու արշաւը այս տարուան Ապրիլին կասեցնելէ առաջ, Միացեալ Նահանգներու իշխանութիւնները 2011էն ի վեր՝ մօտաւորապէս 800 միլիոն տոլար ծախսած են զայն ձերբակալելու համար։
