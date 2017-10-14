Արթուր Աղաբէկեան Կը Նշանակուի Արցախի Նախագահի Խորհրդական

ՍՏԵՓԱՆԱԿԵՐՏ, «Ապառաժ».- Արցախի հանրապետութեան նախագահի աշխատակազմի տեղեկատուութեան գլխաւոր վարչութիւնը կը տեղեկացնէ, որ նախագահ Բակօ Սահակեան 13 Հոկտեմբերին ստորագրած է հրամանագիր մը՝ Արթուր Աղաբէկեանը Արցախի Հանրապետութեան նախագահի խորհրդական նշանակելուն մասին:
