Մահացած Է Գրող, Հրապարակագիր, Ազգային Գործիչ Արմէն Տօնոյեան

Ուրբաթ, 13 Հոկտեմբերին, Լոս Անճելըսի մէջ իր մահկանացուն կնքեց գրող, հրապարակագիր, ազգային գործիչ Արմէն Տօնոյեան:  «Ասպարէզ» ցաւակցութիւն կը յայտնէ իր ընտանիքին եւ գաղափարական ընկերներուն:

