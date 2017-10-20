Թշնամիի Գնդակէն Նահատակուեցաւ 19ամեայ Տիգրան Խաչատրեան Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր Պատկերաւոր Լուրեր7 hours ago ՍՏԵՓԱՆԱԿԵՐՏ.- Հինգշաբթի, 19 Հոկտեմբերին, Արցախի Պաշտպանութեան բանակի հիւսիս-արեւելեան սահմանային դիրքերը պաշտպանող, 1998ի ծնունդ Տիգրան Արմէնի Խաչատրեանը զոհ գնաց թշնամիի գնդակին: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
