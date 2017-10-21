Կարուշ Ղուկասեան՝ Եւրոպայի Ախոյեան

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Ալպանիոյ մէջ ընթացող ծանրամարտի Եւրոպայի մինչեւ 23 տարեկաններու ախոյեանութեան վերջին օրը Հայաստան նուաճեց երկրորդ ոսկէ մետալը:
94 քիլոկրամ քաշայիններու պայքարին մէջ, Կարուշ Ղուկասեան գերազանցեց բոլոր մրցակիցները՝ երկամարտին մէջ տալով 359 քիլոկրամ (162+197) արդիւնք: Ան առաջնութիւն ապահովեց երկու վարժութիւններուն մէջ:
