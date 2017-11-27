Վատիկան Հրապարակած Է Ֆրանսիս Պապի Ծիծեռնակաբերդ Այցելութեան Նուիրուած Դրոշմաթուղթ Մը

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Վերջերս լոյս տեսած են կաթոլիկ աշխարհի հոգեւոր առաջնորդ՝ Հռոմի Ֆրանսիս պապի՝ 2016ի այցելութիւններուն նուիրուած դրոշմաթուղթերը: Անոնց շարքին յատուկ տեղ կը գրաւէ պապին Հայաստան կատարած պատմական այցին վերաբերեալ նմոյշը: Դրոշմաթուղթին վրայ պատկերուած է Ֆրանսիս պապը, իսկ անոր թիկունքին՝ Ծիծեռնակաբերդի Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան յուշահամալիրը:
Վատիկանի պաշտօնական կայքը նշած է, որ այս նամականիշին հեղինակը Տանիէլա Լոնկօն է, որ նկարած է Ծիծեռնակաբերդի մէջ Հռոմի պապին աղօթքի պահը:
Ֆրանսիս պապը 25 Յունիս 2016ին այցելեց Ծիծեռնակաբերդ, ուր յարգանքի տուրք մատուցեց Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան նահատակներու յիշատակին: Իսկ Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան թանգարան-հիմնարկի պատուոյ այցելուներու գիրքին մէջ ան գրեց. «Հոս կ՛աղօթեմ՝ ցաւը սիրտիս մէջ, որպէսզի այլեւս երբեք նման ողբերգութիւններ չկրկնուին, որպէսզի մարդկութիւնը չմոռնայ եւ գիտնայ չարութեան՝ բարութեա՛մբ յաղթել: Թող Աստուած սիրեցեալ հայ ժողովուրդին եւ ամբողջ աշխարհին պարգեւէ խաղաղութիւն եւ մխիթարութիւն: Աստուած պահպանէ հայ ժողովուրդի յիշողութիւնը: Յիշողութիւնը կարելի չէ՛ պղտորել, ո՛չ ալ մոռնալ: Յիշողութիւնը խաղաղութեան եւ ապագայի աղբիւրն է»:
Յաւելումի կարգով, յայտնեմ, թէ այս շարքը կը բաղկանայ 6 դրոշմաթուղթերէ, հրապարակուած է 23 նոյեմբեր 2017-ին եւ Վատիկանի դրոշմագիտական բաժանմունքի Պապերուն տուած բոլոր այցելութիւնները դրոշմաթուղթերով յիշատակելու սովորութեան համաձայն նուիրուած է Ֆրանսիս պապի 2016-ին տուած այցելութիւններուն. Հայաստանէն բացի, շարքին մաս կը կազմեն Մեքսիքան, Յունաստանը, Լեհաստանը, Շուէտը եւ Վրաստանն ու Ազրպէյճանը (մէկ դրոշմաթուղթի վրայ):
Ստորեւ ընդօրինակուած՝ Վատիկանի դրոշմագիտական բաժանմունքի այս շարքին մասին տուած մանրամասնութիւնները.
This year’s postage stamp series celebrating the journeys of Pope Francis in 2016 consists of six 0.95 euro values. The stamps were designed by various artists and the representations of each apostolic visit reflect the stylistic characteristics of each artist who created them. The stamp marking the Holy Father’s apostolic journey to Mexico, a work by Orietta Rossi, shows him giving a tender embrace to a young girl dressed in traditional clothing with Our Lady of Guadalupe in the background. The stamp dedicated to the journey to the Greek island of Lesbos, produced by Gabriella Titotto, shows Pope Francis in the foreground and behind the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with the Archbishop of Athens, Ieronymos II, and next to a group of refugees hosted on the island. The stamp featuring the visit to Armenia, by artist Daniela Longo, shows the Pope in a moment of prayer in front of the Armenian Genocide Monument in Yerevan. Recalling the Holy Father’s pilgrimage to Poland for the 31st World Youth Day, artist Daniela Fusco shows him in prayer when visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp. The Bibi-Heybat Mosque in Baku and Our Lady of the Patriarchal Palace of Tbilisi are depicted symbolically united by a dove of peace, images chosen to represent the journey to Georgia and Azerbaijan in the design by Patrizio Daniele. Finally, recalling the apostolic journey to Sweden on the occasion of the Joint Catholic-Lutheran Commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Chiara Principe depicts Pope Francis and Bishop Munib Yunan, President of the Lutheran World Federation, when signing the joint declaration in the Cathedral of Lund.