Մորինիօ Մխիթարեանը Պիտի Վաճառէ «Արսենալին» Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան5 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «ՓանԱրմինիըն».- «Մանչեսթեր Եունայթըտ»ի գլխաւոր մարզիչ Ժոզէ Մորինիօ 2018ի ամրան Հայաստանի ազգային հաւաքականի կիսապաշտպան Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանը պիտի վաճառէ «Արսենալին»: Այս մասին կը գրէ անգլիական «Միրըր» թերթը:
