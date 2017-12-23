Վիգէն Չալդրանեան Համազգային Թատրոնի Տնօրէն Կ՛ընտրուի

1223vikenchalderanian

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Սօս Սարգսեանի անուան համազգային թատրոնի տնօրէն ընտրուած է բեմադրիչ Վիգէն Չալդրանեանը: Նախապէս Չալդրանեան թատրոնի գեղարուեստական ղեկավարն էր:

