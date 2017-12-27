Հաստատուեցաւ Երեւան Քաղաքի 2018ի Պիտճէն

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Երեւան քաղաքի աւագանին քննարկեց եւ քուէարկութեամբ հաստատեց Երեւան քաղաքի 2018ի պիւտճէն:
2018 տարեշրջանի հաստատուած պիւտճէի եկամուտներու ընդհանուր գումարը 80 միլիառ 189 միլիոն 969 հազար դրամ է (շուրջ 165 միլիոն տոլար): 2018ի ծախսերու ծաւալը ծրագրուած է 80 միլիառ 237 միլիոն 969 հազար դրամի չափով:
